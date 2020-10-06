BIR eForum: Will stainless steel be a hot property in 2021?

Stainless Steel & Special Alloys Committee, Friday, 16 October 2020 (15:00-16:30 CEST)

The stainless steel industry was upbeat at the start of this year on the back of record production in 2019 and a promising demand outlook. However, lockdowns and vanishing confidence saw the first three months of 2020 return the lowest quarterly stainless steel production figure for three years.

Since then, there has been a slow but steady increase in fortunes for key stainless steel-consuming sectors such as construction and white goods. As a result, stainless scrap demand has been strong, particularly in China, while Indian mills are showing a renewed appetite for scrap imports. However, scrap processors are still facing a barrage of challenges such as volatile commodity pricing, squeezed cash flows and debilitating uncertainty. To hear how the experts view the obstacles and opportunities that lie ahead, make sure you “attend” the BIR Stainless Steel & Special Alloys Committee’s webinar on 16 October 2020.

Guest speaker on the day will be Markus Moll with a presentation entitled: “Post-Covid stainless steel market: what will be hot, and what will not, in 2021?” A mechanical engineer and economist, Mr Moll is Managing Director of SMR GmbH – Steel and Metals Market Research. He has been a successful market research specialist and consultant for the leading specialty steel producers in Europe, America, Africa and Asia for more than 20 years. He is present at most international specialty steel industry conferences, both as a participant as well as a frequent speaker, thereby enabling him to monitor trends and structural changes in the stainless and special steel industry, as well as related raw material industries (nickel, chrome, molybdenum, scrap, etc.).

In addition to the keynote presentation, committee board members will provide insights into their respective countries and regions with regards to recent developments and trends and will be available for Q&A alongside Markus Moll.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)