Chinese quotas for waste & scrap imports: full list of 8th batch 2020

On 16 June 2020, the Solid Waste & Chemicals Management Centre of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China published the 8th batch of waste import quotas for 2020*.

According to the Solid Waste and Chemical Management Centre, this eighth batch allows 1,570 tonnes of copper scrap and 5,840 tonnes of aluminium scrap (zero import quota for steel scrap and paper scrap).

* Original list in Chinese, please use your web browser to translate into your preferred language.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)