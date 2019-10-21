Untha UK launches shredder rebuild devision – made possible by the PAPI project

Industrial shredder specialist Untha UK – headquartered in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire – has introduced the ultimate in a “closed loop” business model, by creating a division dedicated to the complete rebuild of its machinery.

Having installed more than 9,000 shredders globally, Untha is a brand renowned for equipment that is built to last. So, seemingly tired technology that may have reached the end of its useful life with one organisation, could still have decades of operational potential with another. Thanks to the establishment of a new shredder rebuild division, Untha UK can therefore take back unwanted machines, before restoring them so that they look fantastic – almost matching the condition of when they were first commissioned.

“The pace of change within the waste and recycling sector is undeniable,” commented managing director Marcus Brew, the brains behind the new division. “This means that some companies outgrow their shredding technology after five to ten years and move on to look for an upgraded machine. But this shouldn’t render their incumbent equipment redundant. “We spend all of our working lives at Untha UK helping clients make better use of the country’s resources, to ensure we reduce, reuse and recycle more ‘waste’. Now we’re really practicing what we preach by devising a return-to-base scheme that keeps high-value equipment within the supply chain too.”

The launch of the division was made possible by the Product and Process Innovation (PAPI) project, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The project is delivered by the University of York and provides grants that help businesses from the region to spearhead the creation of new goods and services. “The whole process was fantastic,” elaborated Marcus Brew. “The PAPI team really embraced our vision and gave us a large investment which meant we could be up and running – with a fully-fledged new division – in a single phase. We now have a stronger client proposition will have created three jobs by the end of 2019 and have strengthened our own commitment to the environment at the same time.”

Elaborating on why PAPI supported Untha UK with the rebuild initiative, Darrell Hooper, PAPI Innovation Adviser said: “This is a great example of a business diversifying from its core product of selling brand new equipment. This capital investment means that Untha can refurbish and revitalise older, less efficient equipment rather than consigning it to the scrap pile. The refurbished products also make a perfectly priced entry level point for smaller businesses to manage their shredding needs.”

Source: Untha UK