Untha Shredder fuels ETM’s Waste to Energy plans

Bristol-based recycling specialist ETM has integrated a new UNTHA XR3000 mobil-e shredder into its state-of-the-art waste transfer station, as the ambitious family-run firm pushes for zero waste to landfill in the South West.

The XR investment marks the latest enhancement to ETM’s £5m facility, which was commissioned two years ago to become the biggest of its kind in the region. It has the capacity to handle 150,000 tonnes of waste per year, collected from ETM’s own skip fleet, as well as contracts for the west of England. But now, the installation of Untha’s single shaft waste shredder, means ETM can transform 400mm RDF burner fuel into a refined 30mm SRF for WtE and gasification plants requiring a more precise specification.

The flexible XR technology – with energy-efficient Eco Drive – has also empowered ETM to launch its own mattress recycling service. This complex process is now managed wholly in-house without any reliance on a third-party specialist to help tackle this bulky waste. Currently handling 1,000 mattresses per week but with scope for far more, ETM is liberating the metal for resale and the flock is used for alternative fuel within the Bristol area.

Currently processing 160 tonnes of waste per day, ETM is merely scratching the surface of what’s possible with the XR, believes ETM’s commercial director, Amy McCormack: “In-house mattress recycling was the main driver for this project. We looked at 10 different shredders, and our due diligence regime was thorough. But none came close to the XR. In fact, we got it here on a demo, and it never went back!”

“But now this flexible machine is up and running permanently, we’re constantly thinking – what’s next? Waste is piling up in the Southwest and the wood market is especially flooded. We hope other stakeholders in the supply chain will join us and continually invest to tackle this challenge and open up outlets locally. We have the capacity to help drive zero waste to landfill in Bristol, and the cost and environmental benefits of keeping materials in the area, are vast.”

The XR is being maintained by ETM’s own engineers, with remote diagnostics available if the team has servicing or machine optimisation queries. “This is a tidy piece of kit which has slotted neatly into our plant,” continued Amy. “It runs all day, efficiently and quietly – in fact, it’s so quiet, we don’t even know it’s on.”

