Experienced alternative fuel specialist joins Untha UK

Rob Andrews – a prominent name within the waste and recycling industry, specifically when it comes to alternative fuel production – has joined Untha UK as sales manager for the north. The move sees his 21-year career coming full circle with a return to the machinery sector, where he will once again deliver transformational change for clients.

Perhaps most well-known for his role as material manager at Stobart Energy, Rob has a wealth of board level experience. He has been at the forefront of the RDF, SRF and biomass markets since 2012 – particularly when it comes to European trade – and was the first UK biomass operator to import recycled fibre into the country under TFS regulations. In more recent times he also specialised in the conversion of niche complex wastes, which saw him design and build the UK’s first processing plant to handle LDPE contaminated blood plastics.

But before these senior roles on the operating side of the industry, he held technical sales and product support roles within a number of engineering firms. And now, he will close the loop and be responsible for the development of application wide turnkey Untha shredding solutions, for customers throughout the north of England and Ireland.

Elaborating on his career to date, Rob said: “I am truly passionate about using my engineering acumen to drive change within the resource environment. My contractual and commercial experience encompasses everything from pre-sales technical design to operational delivery – not to mention the long-term optimisation of processing lines and market opportunities, to maximise return on investment. “Covid-19 led me to re-evaluate where I want to spend the next chapter of my career, and having driven forward change within my own organisations, I’d now like to accelerate what I’m able to achieve by working with many ambitious businesses at once.”

And this mindset brought him to this management position at rapidly expanding Untha. But Rob is no stranger to Untha’s shredding technology. “I’ve personally run Untha equipment for a number of years, so I believe I have an almost unique perspective when it comes to interpreting customer requirements, and helping them build their business case for a system,” continued Rob.

Untha UK’s managing director Marcus Brew added: “To recruit someone with Rob’s level of strategic experience is a real coup for Untha UK, but at the same time reflects the ambitions we have as an organisation. “From supporting disruptive environmental start-ups to some of the world’s most high-profile blue-chip brands, we’re here to change the face of what’s possible within the resource sector. Whether organisations come to us with only a glimmer of an idea – or even a waste challenge that they think can’t be solved – we’re here to work that through with them. Rob’s knowledge of ongoing plant optimisation – long after the sale – ties in perfectly with our company values, and I look forward to seeing the difference he’ll make to Untha’s existing and future customers, in 2021 and beyond.”

Despite the economic backdrop, Untha UK has recorded strong performance during 2020, with 25 per cent growth projected by year end (Jan 2021).

Source: Untha UK