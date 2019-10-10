ExxonMobil introduces Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx performance polymers

ExxonMobil will introduce Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers ― a proven, cost-effective solution that allows increased recycled content utilization for high-value applications ― at its K2019 pavilion (FG10.1). Due to its unique molecular design, Vistamaxx polymers act like a compatibilizer between polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) in recycled content streams, enabling it to improve the properties of recycled content containing products.

“One of the main barriers to using recycled material is the need for costly and time-consuming separation of incompatible plastics,” said Beth Galvin, Solution Performance Plastics, Global Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. “By allowing incompatible PE and PP plastics to mix in the melt, Vistamaxx performance polymers can reduce the need for separation. This provides manufacturers with the opportunity to produce higher-quality products, increase utilization of recycled content, and access new alternate lower-cost raw material sources.”

Using Vistamaxx™ performance polymers increases process consistency by enabling manufacturers to overcome variability in melt flow characteristics. Vistamaxx can also tailor the melt flow of recycled content streams to meet the process needs of the end-use application. Introducing recycled content into products often reduces the toughness and tear resistance of products, but the addition of small amounts of Vistamaxx performance polymers enhances the toughness and tear resistance of end products.

Visitors can learn how Vistamaxx™ performance polymers are used in the Atando Cabos project to turn discarded fishing ropes into high-quality end products, while delivering environmental and business benefits.

“Besides Rethink Recycle, Vistamaxx™ performance polymers can also help create new possibilities in a wide variety of applications due to its unique polymer attributes such as toughness, cling, sealability, softness, clarity, dispersion, adhesion, elasticity and flexibility. We are excited to be at K2019 to share how Vistamaxx can be used to add value for industries such as automotive, building and construction, consumer, hygiene and packaging. We look forward to engaging with visitors in person and explaining how Vistamaxx can help bring innovation in their product developments,” said Gertrud Masure, Vistamaxx EMEAF Market Development Manager.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil announced it will more than double its global Vistamaxx™ performance polymers production capacity to meet growing global demand. Part of the Baytown Chemical Expansion Project (BCEP), the facility will be capable of producing advanced polymers that benefit a variety of high value applications.

“This investment highlights ExxonMobil’s continued commitment to our customers with advanced technology and global supply,” said Bhaskar Venkatraman, ExxonMobil vice president, Polypropylene, Vistamaxx and Adhesions. “The new investment supports our history of innovation and will provide a platform to continue product innovation, building upon the invention of Vistamaxx™ performance polymers.”

