Acti-Tech compatibilizers from NGC featured in TechTalks at K 2019 fair

Developed on the base of maleic anhydride-grafted Vistamaxx™ performance polymers, the NGC range of Acti-Tech™ compatibilizers will be referenced during Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers TechTalks, held by ExxonMobil at the K 2019 fair, from October 16 to 23, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

This year, ExxonMobil introduces new sustainable materials opening the door to new, innovative applications at the renowned international polymers fair. One of the highlights of ExxonMobil’s presence includes the above TechTalks, which will, among other, cover how the compatibilizing nature of NGC materials allow for mixed streams of polar and non-polar polymer recyclates targeted at high-value applications.

The benefits of adding Acti-Tech compatibilizers will be shown in some of the recycling cases presented at this opportunity. Quentin le Piouff, NGC Market Development Manager, will be available during the TechTalks to tell you more about this unique NGC product portfolio that enables both compatibilization and toughening of recycled plastics.

The Rethink Recycle with Vistamaxx™ performance polymers TechTalks will be held on the following dates at the ExxonMobil pavilion FG10.1, between buildings 10 & 16.

October 16: 11:00 – 11:15

October 18: 13:30 – 13:45

October 20: 11:00 – 11:15

October 21: 15:00 – 15:15

Click here to view the full schedule of ExxonMobil TechTalk presentations. No registration is required in order to attend.

About Acti-Tech compatibilizers

Acti-Tech compatibilizers are manufactured through highly efficient melt-grafting processes, leading to high functionalization with controlled melt flow index (MFI) specifications. They have shown improved dispersion and decreased domain size of polyolefin particles in a polyester matrix, including an increased impact strength even at low temperatures compared to non-compatibilized mixture. The product range offers both compatibilization and toughening of recycled plastics. Their elastomeric nature helps compensate for loss of impact properties and increase tensile strength by compatibilization.

About Nordic Grafting Company A/S (NGC)

NGC was established in 2016 as manufacturing affiliate of the Bjørn Thorsen A/S group (BTG), developing the unique & proprietary range of functionalized Acti-Tech™ compatibilizers. Utilizing ExxonMobil’s patented Vistamaxx™ performance polymers technologies, under global license granted to BTG, NGC develops and commercializes superior compatibilizers for use as impact modifiers of stiff polar engineering thermoplastics, coupling agents enabling higher filler loadings, adhesion promoters on metal & polar substrates, as well as performance booster of recycled feeds, among other purposes.

Source: Nordic Grafting Company A/S