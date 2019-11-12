Driving force for circular economy – Erema concludes a successful K 2019

The Erema Group’s assessment of K 2019, the world’s largest plastics trade fair, is positive all round. All seven companies and business units were at the show in Düsseldorf and the group of companies presented its entire range of products and services more comprehensively than ever before. They also made recycling and recycling management a tangible experience for visitors to the Circonomic Centre together with partners from the plastics industry.

The circular economy and plastics recycling were the top themes at this year’s K, and Erema created a display platform in their Circonomic Centre where visitors to the trade fair were able to experience both themes live every day. With the recycling demonstrations and the large variety of products made of recycled plastic – which the plastics recycling machine manufacturer was able to exhibit thanks to their cooperation with 30 partner companies from the entire recyclates chain – the outdoor Circonomic Centre became one of the most popular visitor attractions at the whole trade fair.

For Manfred Hackl, CEO of the Erema Group, this was confirmation of what they wanted to achieve with the Circonomic Centre: “Our goal was to work with our partners to draw attention to what is technologically possible in terms of recycling and the circular economy and what has already been implemented successfully and cost effectively. With this we wanted to provide a strong impetus to get new recycling projects on the road even faster in the future. The visitor interest and the high level of positive feedback we have received show that we have succeeded very well together with our customers and partners,” he says, drawing a positive balance.

The huge interest in the recycling technologies from Erema Group companies is indicated not only by the high number of visitors to the Circonomic Centre and our trade fair stands, but also the very pleasing number of sales. This shows that the group of companies and its range of innovative products are ideally positioned to offer customers tailor-made solutions for a wide band of recycling requirements.

“K 2019 has been a great success for the entire team at the trade fair and at home. And with technological highlights such as Vacunite in the bottle-to-bottle segment, the new Intarema ZeroWastePro in-house recycling system, our digital customer platform BluPort, ReFresher technology and QualityOn: Polyscan, we have once again been able to demonstrate our innovative strength,” says Erema Managing Director Michael Heitzinger in summing up. Another topic highlighted at the K-show: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently approved the food contact compliance of post-consumer recycled HDPE (PCR-HDPE) produced with the patented Intarema TVEplus RegrindPro extrusion system in combination with the ReFresher module.

Back at company headquarters in Ansfelden, however, work on expanding the site – including doubling the manufacturing space – is in full swing. The topping out ceremony for reaching the highest point of the roof is scheduled for the end of November. Completion and start-up are scheduled for spring 2020.

Source: Erema Group