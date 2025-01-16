Steel for Packaging Europe appoints New President

Steel for Packaging Europe (SfPE), formerly known as APEAL, has appointed Richard Lézé, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal Packaging Europe, as the Association’s new president.

Richard Lézé was elected unanimously by the General Assembly of Steel for Packaging Europe and succeeds Luc Brantjes of Tata Steel. His role as the 14th President of Steel for Packaging Europe is effective from 1st January 2025 and is in line with the biennial rotating presidency of the Association.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Lézé said: “I would like to thank Luc Brantjes for his strong leadership during the past two years which have included significant change across the political and regulatory landscapes, as well as important developments within the Association itself, such as the appointments of Steve Claus as Secretary General, along with Metka Cavka Luciani and Anastasia Kelesiadou in EU Affairs.

“The months ahead are set to be among the most important in recent years for the industry, our Association and its members. The adoption of the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) has intensified the EU’s focus on industry competitiveness, in addition to highlighting the critical need to align growth with sustainability and innovation. Meanwhile, the forthcoming EU Circular Economy Act is set to unify circular economy policies and prioritise sustainable access to critical raw materials.

“The production of steel for packaging in the EU has a critical role to play in this and in achieving member states’ circular economy goals, conserving resources, and reducing emissions. As well as upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility and regulatory compliance in European manufacturing, as evidenced by the development of Chromium Free passivation Alternative (CFPA) for tinplate.

“My immediate priority in the coming months will be to ensure we continue to advocate for high-quality recycling and promote separate collection systems across Member States while working to ensure EU steel for packaging manufacturing remains competitive on the global market. The critical role of packaging materials such as steel for maintaining food security and preventing food waste will also require significant focus in the immediate future, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and stakeholders across the value chain to achieve our joint aspirations for a more sustainable, circular future.”

Richard Lézé brings 30 years of global experience in the steel industry to his new role as President of Steel for Packaging Europe, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer for ArcelorMittal Packaging Europe. He holds a master’s degree in business, and his expertise in Business Area Management has led to international assignments, including Morocco, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Source: Steel for Packaging Europe