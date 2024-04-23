Technip Energies and Anellotech to Jointly Develop Sustainable Plastics Recycling

Combination of advanced recycling and purification technologies enable more efficient processing and reuse of hard-to-recycle plastic.

Technip Energies and Anellotech, Inc. announced they have signed a global joint development agreement to work cooperatively to further develop and then license Anellotech’s “Plas-TCat” process, a one-step thermal-catalytic recycling technology that converts mixed plastic wastes back into its constituent basic chemicals, with a specific focus to benzene, toluene, and xylene (BTX) that can be used to make most virgin plastics.

The companies will bring their combined process technology expertise and know-how to complete comprehensive performance trials at Anellotech’s 100 tonnes per year nameplate feed rate demonstration plant in Silsbee, Texas. It will incorporate Technip Energies’ downstream processing units, leading to a process design for use by Technip Energies in its role as the global “Plas-TCat” licensor. The “Plas-TCat” process can feed all major plastics with predictable end-product yields. This process can reduce CO2 emission up to 50 per cent compared to the production of virgin monomers in naphtha crackers.

Bhaskar Patel, SVP Sustainable Fuels, Chemicals and Circularity at Technip Energies said: “Technip Energies is delighted to work with Anellotech to advance the Plas-TCat process. Anellotech’s technology brings a new pathway towards solving the plastic waste problem, converting the mixed plastic wastes into useful end products. For us, this is another opportunity to contribute to the circular economy, including now in Japan.”

David Sudolsky, Founder, President and CEO of Anellotech, stated: “Anellotech looks forward to engaging with Technip Energies, a global leader in petrochemical, fluid catalytic cracking, refining and steam cracker technologies. This collaboration will provide the scalable, cost-efficient, attractive LCA solution needed to address plastic sustainability. Together with our strategic funding partner R Plus Japan Ltd., we will work towards accelerating the global licensing and commercialization of the PlasTCat process.”

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies (https://www.ten.com) is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by an extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow. Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

About Anellotech, Inc.

Anellotech (http://www.anellotech.com) supports the sustainable economy by developing and commercializing technologies for the innovative production of cost-competitive renewable chemicals and fuels from non-food biomass or plastics waste. Its fully developed Bio-TCat technology is an efficient thermal catalytic process for converting non-food biomass into benzene, toluene and xylene, as well as distillate for biofuels. Anellotech is now focused on Plas-TCat, another fluid-bed catalytic process technology that converts mixed plastic wastes in one step into BTX, aromatics, olefins and paraffins, the basic chemicals used to make plastic for packaging and other products.

Source: Technip Energies