Business Line Hydrogen Systems – the new focal point at Heraeus Precious Metals for the hydrogen economy

Heraeus Precious Metals, a global leader in the precious metals industry, announced the establishment of a new dedicated Business Line Hydrogen Systems, effective from 1 January 2024. This strategic move signals Heraeus Precious Metals‘ commitment to the hydrogen economy.

Hydrogen Systems provides a comprehensive range of precious metal-based products for electrolyzers and fuel cells in particular state-of-the-art electrocatalyst solutions for next generation applications. Furthermore, the new Business Line offers, in addition to precious metals supply, a comprehensive array of technologies as well as the respective production capacities for the recovery of precious metals from production scrap and end-of-life materials, such as catalyst coated membranes. It serves hence as central point for applications of precious metals for customers in the hydrogen economy.

“Our global R&D and testing as well as production facilities enable us to fulfill our customer needs on a technical and overall business level,” says Dr. Philipp Walter, Head of the new Business Line. “We are strong innovators and support our customers’ business end-to-end.”

Expanding R&D and strengthening collaborations

Driven by its core expertise in electrocatalysts, Heraeus Precious Metals continues to expand its R&D efforts towards the United States and China and beyond PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) technology. Furthermore, resources for customer support for ink and electrode development have been established.

In collaboration with a spectrum of partners within the hydrogen ecosystem the new Business Line works tenaciously to refine the synergy between catalyst and application. “As specialists in precious metals, we are committed to crafting optimal catalyst solutions for electrolysis and fuel cells, as well as to the recycling of precious metals. Our outstanding know-how and long expertise have helped us to become a leader in low iridium catalysts. This is a good example of our capabilities in electrocatalyst development,” explains Dr. Christian Gebauer, Head of Innovation at Heraeus‘ new Hydrogen Systems Business Line. “Accelerating the transition to a hydrogen-based economy requires harnessing the best of each expert’s specialty.”

Transforming from a R&D project into a specialized Business Line

Heraeus Precious Metals has a long-standing heritage in the development of electrocatalysts. Over the years, what has begun as a corporate start-up and R&D project evolved into a mature Business Line.

The company has surpassed the tipping point from a pioneering presence in electrocatalyst production to a pivotal role in the hydrogen industry’s precious metal applications. As the industry expands, Heraeus Precious Metals has continuously expanded its operations by key investments in 2023, such as new production capabilities in Nanjing, China, and upcoming additional recycling capacities in Hanau, Germany.

All investments as well as the further expansion of the production capacities are aligned with Heraeus Precious Metals‘ objective to take a leading role in shaping the precious metals industry sustainably.

Source: Heraeus Precious Metals