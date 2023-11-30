Eriez achieves recycling milestone with 50 Shred1 Ballistic Separator Sales

Eriez, a global leader in recycling solutions, announces the sale of its 50th Shred1 Ballistic Separator. Since its debut, Shred1 has been embraced by leading scrap yards around the world, with early adopters such as OmniSource LLC. leading the way.

This sales milestone holds special significance for Eriez as OmniSource, a prominent North American processor, distributor, and manager of scrap and secondary metals wholly owned by Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI), not only purchased the 50th Shred1 unit ever sold but was also one of the first companies to integrate Shred1 into its operations.

Mike Shattuck, Eriez-USA Recycling Market Manager, explains that OmniSource played a pivotal role in the early stages of Shred1’s development by providing crucial analytical feedback through online real-time analysis of the separated metal fractions from the machine. He says that this performance analysis truly provided Eriez with the data they needed to bring Shred1 to market.

With more than a decade of market presence, the Shred1 Ballistic Separator has garnered international acclaim for its pioneering use of permanent magnets and ballistics to facilitate the efficient separation of copper-bearing materials from shredded steel recovered by scrap drum magnets. This revolutionary technology yields two distinct fractions: a high-quality low-copper ferrous product (typically containing 0.16-0.20% copper) and a traditional #2 shred.

Jon Kunze, Project Engineer at OmniSource, highlights Shred1’s exceptional reliability, stating, „Shred1 empowers OmniSource to consistently produce a higher quality and more dependable product that SDI can confidently utilize. While shredded ferrous generated using conventional technology often exhibits significant variability in chemistry and recovery, Shred1 ensures superior consistency.“

Kunze elaborates on why OmniSource prefers ballistic separators over traditional methods like polishing drums and X-ray systems. He says, „We recognized that a new process was essential to achieve optimal ferrous product quality and quantity for steel mills. Relying solely on reading the chemistry levels of the product was insufficient. With the power of ballistics, we can deliver the clean shredded product we desire, regardless of changes in weather or feedstock.”

Kunze notes that his team appreciates the straightforward design of Shred1, describing it as a „plug-and-play“ piece of technology. He further underscores Eriez‘ dedication to top-notch customer service and the cultivation of a seamless partnership. „Our collaboration with Eriez is effortless,“ he notes. „Whenever we require assistance, the Eriez team is readily available.”