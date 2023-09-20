Landbell Group publishes first sustainability report

Sustainability disclosures confirm company’s commitment to responsible business practices and follow GRI Standards.

Today, Landbell Group, a global service provider for environmental and chemical compliance, published its sustainability report for 2022. The report reaffirms the company’s commitment to progressing with its sustainability initiative. Its sustainability disclosures are also reported with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. The Group was assisted in this process by triple innova GmbH, which is an official GRI training partner.

“Sustainability is important to us. It’s deeply rooted in our core business and firmly embedded in our values. This report builds on what we have already achieved and commits to doing more,” says Jan Patrick Schulz, Chief Executive Officer of Landbell Group.

“As part of our sustainability initiative, we recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, officially committing to the Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. We also received the EcoVadis Silver Medal for our commitment to responsible business practices. We will proceed from here and give our commitment even more weight and visibility in the future.”

With the ever-increasing focus from employees, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders, companies are expected to evaluate their impact on various sustainability aspects. Landbell Group has established programmes and internal procedures to ensure compliance with its services and organisational practices. Now, the company is reiterating its commitment to enhancing transparency for its stakeholders, being a responsible employer and leading the sustainability discourse by example.

CEO Jan Patrick Schulz emphasised the importance of providing reliable and insightful information, saying, “Our sustainability initiative is aligned with the GRI Standards, ensuring that this report provides our stakeholders with the high level of quality needed to trust our corporate claims.”

In the future, the Group will publish its sustainability report annually, so that it can measure progress, and regularly update stakeholders on its sustainability efforts. One of its main goals is to improve waste and material flow transparency and traceability across its value chain: to contribute to circularity across product lifecycles and ensure proper end-of-life management for critical and hazardous material fractions.

For more information, and to access the report, please visit the website here.

Source: DWR eco GmbH / Landbell Group