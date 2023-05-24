Adams Brothers Earns „2022 Eriez Merwin Award“ for Exceptional Sales Performance and Customer Service

Dave Heubel, Senior Sales Director of Eriez-USA, announces Adams Brothers, Inc. is the winner of the 2022 Eriez Merwin Award. Since its inception in 1993, the Merwin Award has been presented annually to an Eriez manufacturers‘ representative firm that demonstrated exceptional sales performance and outstanding contributions to advancing Eriez‘ mission and ideals over the previous year.

Heubel explains that Adams Brothers stood out from a pool of the company’s best-performing sales agencies. „The Adams Brothers team distinguished themselves by surpassing sales goals and achieving another record-setting year in order performance within their territory. Moreover, they accomplished all this while maintaining the highest level of customer support and upholding our core values.“

According to Eriez, the Merwin Award, named after the company’s founding family, recognizes outstanding sales performance, excellent customer service and support, and a commitment to efficient, capable, and friendly business practices. Heubel says that Adams Brothers exemplifies the standards outlined for this prestigious award.

Adams Brothers, based in Atlanta, is commemorating 60 years of partnership with Eriez in 2023. This year’s Merwin Award is the fifth for Adams Brothers, with prior wins in 1995, 2008, 2016, and 2020.

“Eriez deeply values our longstanding partnership with Adams Brothers, and we are proud of all that our companies have achieved together over the past six decades,” says Heubel. “We look forward to continued collaboration and success for many years to come.”

Eriez presented the 2022 Merwin Award to the Adams Brothers team at a recent celebration held in Atlanta.

About Adams Brothers Inc.

Since 1959, Adams Brothers Inc. has built a reputation on serving the process equipment requirements of industry in the Southeast. Over the years, we’ve built our reputation on expertise, thoroughness and representation of only the best the industry has to offer. Steady and continued growth has been the reward of our background of excellence.

About Eriez

Established in 1942, Eriez is a global leader in separation technologies. Our commitment to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment. The company’s 900+ employees provide trusted technical solutions to the mining, food, recycling, packaging, aggregate and other processing industries. Headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, USA, Eriez designs, manufactures, and markets on six continents through 12 owned international subsidiaries and an extensive sales representative network.

Source: Eriez