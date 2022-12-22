Renewcell applies new textile fiber preparation system using Andritz ADuro technology

The pioneer in the circular fashion industry has successfully produced its first fiber material with the ADuro textile fiber preparation system at its new site in Sundsvall, Sweden.

Renewcell applies the process to produce pure dissolving pulp from 100 per cent textile waste. The product is finally transformed by Renewcell’s customers into new garments for the circular clothing industry. The plant in Sundsvall recently reached its Commercial Operation Date (COD) on October 31, 2022.

Andritz installed a complete textile fiber preparation system based on shredding and separation technology. Shredders of the ADuro product line form the technological centerpiece of the system and shred used textiles in only one step, enabling a throughput of up to 60,000 tonnes of textile waste per year. In the subsequent separation stages, impurities such as buttons and zippers are removed from the shredded textiles.

Since 2016, Renewcell and Andritz have been working together on the development of Renewcell’s textile recycling process at its test plant in Kristinehamn, Sweden, and now also on their first commercial textile recycling plant in Sundsvall.

Renewcell was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2012 and specializes in recycling textiles with the vision of making fashion circular. Its recycling technology transforms used cotton and other cellulose fibers into a new raw material called Circulose pulp. The pulp is used to produce high-quality biodegradable viscose or lyocell textile fibers for the fashion industry.

Andritz focuses on sustainable and state-of-the-art recycling solutions for pre- and post-consumer textile waste usage and collaborates with internationally renowned partners. The company has always been a pioneer in providing industrially and economically viable solutions that bring the circular economy to the world of textile fibers.

Source: Andritz AG