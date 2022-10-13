New packaging film enables easy sorting and mechanical recycling

Borealis, one of the world’s leading providers of advanced and sustainable polyolefin solutions and a European front-runner in polyolefins recycling, and the Vibac Group, one of the leading companies in specialised biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) applications, announce the development of new and more sustainable BOPP-based film for food applications.

Vibac’s „V-Fresh“ BOPP film is produced with a grade from the „Bornewables“ portfolio of circular polyolefins derived entirely from waste and residue streams. Because it is designed for recycling (DfR), the packaging can be easily sorted in polypropylene (PP) waste streams for mechanical recycling, thus helping increase the recycling quotas of flexible packaging formats. As an example of co-operation in the spirit of EverMinds™ that accelerates the move to plastics circularity, the V-Fresh film packaging will be on display at the Borealis K 2022 stand in October.

Joint development yields BOPP food packaging format with lower carbon footprint

Polypropylene (PP) is widely used in the flexible packaging industry thanks to its cost and resource efficiency. When used for food-safe packaging formats such as bags and pouches for e.g., salad, fresh products and cut vegetables, the protective properties of PP help extend the shelf life by retaining freshness and minimising unnecessary food waste. Film converters are also looking to improve the sustainability profile of their packaging film solutions.

To lower CO₂ emissions and help address the issue of climate change, converters can now rely on the grades in the portfolio of circular polyolefins. Derived solely from waste and residue streams, Bornewables grades are drop-in solutions that offer the same performance properties as virgin PP, yet with a substantially lower carbon footprint. Converters can use the Bornewables on existing equipment without having to invest in new machinery. The newly developed, monomaterial BOPP film can be easily integrated into PP mechanical recycling streams, thus upping recycling quotas for flexible packaging formats.

„Together with Vibac, we have been able to develop yet another packaging solution that exemplifies our EverMinds ambition, which is advancing plastics circularity by way of innovation and value chain collaboration,“ says Peter Voortmans, Borealis Global Commercial Director Consumer Products. „Offering high quality and cost-efficient alternatives to fossil-based feedstocks is what we mean by re-inventing essentials for more sustainable living.“

“The combination of our BOPP film expertise with the polyolefins and recycling know-how provided by Borealis enables us to satisfy consumer demand for more climate-friendly packaging,” says Alberto De Paoli, Vibac General Director. „At the same time, we can still deliver the safety, freshness, and top-notch organoleptic qualities shoppers have come to expect.“

K 2022 will take place from 19 to 26 October 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Visit Borealis and Borouge in Hall 6 at Stand A43, where the new V-Fresh fresh salad pouch will be on display.

Source: Borealis