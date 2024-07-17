RecyClass finetunes Design for Recycling Guidelines with novel scientific recommendations

New version of the Design for Recycling Guidelines for all plastic packaging streams [1] was released by RecyClass. These updates follow intensive testing commissioned earlier this year with a focus on a comprehensive alignment of the Guidelines’ structure. The review included a restructuring of the decoration sections, in particular, to clarify the impact of inks and labels on recycling.

„Considering the recent legislative developments at the European level, RecyClass is more committed than ever to provide the industry with the most up-to-date recommendations for improving circularity of plastic packaging,“ said Paolo Glerean, Chairman of RecyClass.

As a result of the collaboration with independent testing facilities, RecyClass further investigated the behaviour of common packaging technologies during recycling processes. These tests were conducted according to standardised testing methods, as described in the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols. [2]

Notable additions to the Guidelines include a more precise definition of adhesives for labels on HDPE, PP and PS rigids and updated recommendations for PO foamed liners for HDPE. A technical review of HDPE tube size sorting will also be available following the results shared by STINA.

For PE Films, EVOH/metallisation and laminating adhesive combination can now be directly certified without testing, provided they follow the Guidelines’ recommendations. Additionally, PP-based plastomers are now recognised as fully compatible with the PE stream if they represent up to 15 per cent of the total weight of the packaging. When it comes to PET bottles, the design for recycling recommendations have been refined with a better definition for clear, light blue and coloured transparent PET bottles, together with additional guidance on PET closures.

The latest design recommendations have been integrated into the RecyClass Online Tool and the RecyClass Recyclability Certification Schemes. Looking ahead, ongoing testing campaigns will soon be concluded and further enhance the RecyClass Design for Recycling Guidelines on TPS, adhesives, inks and PVOH, among others.

Source: RecyClass

1 RecyClass Design for Recycling Guidelines can be found here.

2 RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols for plastic packaging are available on the website.