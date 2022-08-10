Avery Dennison enables rigid plastics recycling across its film portfolio

As brands and converters seek solutions to increase the circularity of plastic packaging, Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials has removed a key obstacle to plastic recycling with the introduction of next generation “AD CleanFlake” technology.

Already a leader in enabling recycling for PET plastics, this breakthrough innovation now extends the benefits of “CleanFlake” technology to the core film portfolio of the company, combining with HDPE recycling compatibility. With the next generation “AD CleanFlake” Portfolio, Avery Dennison becomes – in its own words – the first label manufacturer to enable rigid plastic recycling across its film portfolio, providing brands and converters solutions that support recycling processes without compromising performance to meet sustainability goals.

AD CleanFlake technology is recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers, European PET Bottle Platform and RecyClass, for enabling recycling by working with the rigid plastic recycling processes to either remove cleanly (PET) or stay with the package (HDPE), resulting in good quality flakes, the conservation of virgin resources, and less landfill waste. The AD CleanFlake Portfolio delivers these benefits for both PET and HDPE plastics, creating the potential to divert over 200 billion rigid plastic bottles and containers from landfills.

“This is an important step forward in using innovation to advance the circular packaging economy without compromising performance,” said Pascale Wautelet, Vice President Global R&D, Avery Dennison Label and Graphic Materials. “Brands are actively seeking solutions to help them advance their sustainability initiatives and our AD CleanFlake Portfolio significantly expands the applications for this groundbreaking technology.”

The AD CleanFlake technology goes beyond enabling recycling by delivering outstanding performance on adhesion, clarity, and conversion. For converters, the adhesive features excellent water whitening and bleeding resistance. Brands benefit from striking print quality that supports bold designs and contributes to shelf appeal. AD CleanFlake will be available in Europe in September and North America by the end of the year.

Source: Avery Dennison