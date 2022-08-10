Weltec Biopower presents its biogas technologies at Int´l Biomass Expo

Individual solutions for wastewater, waste and agriculture

For the first time Weltec Biopower will exhibit at the Int´l Biomass Expo at the Makuhari Messe near near Tokyo. From the 31st of August to the 2nd of September 2022, the manufacturer will present its proven plant technologies, services and processes for the energetic utilisation of biogas from sewage sludge, waste and agricultural residues to the trade public there. Together with its Japanese partner Katonoki, the German biogas specialist will be represented on stand 17-53.

Weltec Biopower has already been cooperating successfully with Katonoki on the Japanese market since 2019. One of the joint projects was established in Urahoro, on Hokkaido, the northernmost of the main Japanese islands. In the meantime, the activities also extend to the rest of the country.

The special feature of construction in earthquake regions such as this lies in the specific statics of the tanks, which are adapted to the tectonic position. Even under less than ideal geological conditions, Weltec Biopower delivers a high-quality and operationally safe plant that meets the high requirements. Comprehensive maintenance as well as biological service for the biogas plants is part of the service and ensures sustainable operation in the long term. „In this time we have become an established supplier for agricultural, industrial and municipal biogas plants in the region,“ emphasises Vladimir Bogatov, Area Sales Manager for the Asia-Pacific region.

Weltec specialises in the planning and construction of individual plants of up to ten megawatts. A strategic element here is the high proportion of manufacturing. Not least, the use of stainless steel technologies and digesters plays an important role in the overall efficiency, because they enable flexible substrate use, fast, modular assembly and a high standard of quality regardless of location. Following commissioning, Weltec´s service ensures trouble-free operation.

With such proven and innovative technologies, Japan‘s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 46 per cent by 2030 can be supported. Weltec Biopower´s more than 20 years of experience in over 350 biogas projects in 26 countries on 5 continents, from small plants to high-tech plants in all fields of application, will also be of great benefit.

Visitors to the Int´l Biomass Expo in Makuhari from the 31st of August to the 2nd of September 2022 can obtain further information on all energy plants at stand 17-53.

Source: Weltec Biopower