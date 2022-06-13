“IFAT has far exceeded our expectations”

PreZero takes stock of the positive results of its participation in the world’s leading trade fair for environmental technologies.

PreZero showcased itself at IFAT 2022 with dialog-oriented offers and an innovative stand concept. The international environmental service provider presented its entire range of services for the first time and offered representatives from municipalities and companies needs-based advice. Thomas Kyriakis, CEO of PreZero, takes stock of the positive results after the trade fair: “It was incredible to see the interest with which visitors met us and how much positive feedback we received from visitors as well as the industry about our stand concept and events. IFAT far exceeded our expectations.” Kyriakis thanked all employees for their commitment and the guests for their interest and the inspiring exchange.

“I’m particularly pleased that we were able to introduce visitors to PreZero’s wide range of services and thus make new contacts,” Kyriakis said. Now PreZero will be analyzing the stimulating conversations that PreZero employees had in Munich and the new ideas and turning them into innovative projects. IFAT is also a source of inspiration for upcoming events that PreZero plans to participate in going forward, such as the plastics trade fair K 2022, which will take place in Düsseldorf in the fall.

The “Survey on the Circular Economy” initiated by PreZero at the trade fair was also very well received. The detailed evaluation of this survey is expected to provide important conclusions on the current status and direction of this important future trend. An initial examination of the very diverse results shows that there is as yet no consensus among the general public as to what is actually meant by the term ‘circular economy’. In this context, PreZero sees itself as an important driving force and initiator in generating and anchoring a uniform understanding for this important topic of the future. For this reason, PreZero has established a dialog-oriented approach that integrates all relevant stakeholders and initiates various dialog events – starting with the panel event with the WWF earlier this year in Berlin on the topic of “Packaging Turnaround” and now also with the dialog series at IFAT in Munich. PreZero will continue to bring this approach to life and organize similar discussion formats in the future.

Interested parties who were unable to attend IFAT can find an overview of the trade fair stand, videos of the dialog events, as well as impressions of the trade fair, at www.circularfuture.de.

Source: PreZero