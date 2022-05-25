EU Green Week 2022: Making the European Green Deal Real

EU Green Week 2022 will take place 30 May to 5 June in a hybrid format with the theme ‘EU Green Deal – Make It Real’.

Europe’s biggest annual event on environmental policy will allow Europeans to explore what it will really take to transform to a circular, nature-positive and zero pollution economy. Against the backdrop of multiple crises, participants can explore innovative ways to implement the EU’s ambitious targets outlined in the European Green Deal.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed our world. Showing solidarity and helping Ukrainians is a top priority, but the war has also shown that we need to strengthen our resilience in response to crises. Climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution don’t go away when war breaks out. And this is why we have the European Green Deal, our compass for the good and the bad times. A healthy environment is not a luxury for the good times, and it’s up to all of us, together, to continue implementing the ambitious targets of the European Green Deal. At this year’s EU Green Week, I am looking forward to discussing with people from all over Europe about how we can level up our actions to protect our environment.”

EU Green Week 2022 kicks off on 30 May with a Youth Citizens’ dialogue, where Commissioner Sinkevičius will meet young people from all EU countries to discuss various European Green Deal topics such as nature protection, sustainable textiles and pollution. This will be followed by a high-level debate on what happens to EU environmental policy in times of crisis – whether that be a global pandemic, outbreak of warfare, or massive-scale natural disasters. Ending the first day of the conference, the special 30th anniversary edition of the LIFE Awards will then recognise the most innovative, inspirational and effective LIFE projects in the fields of nature protection, environment and climate action.

On 31 May, the hybrid conference continues with sessions spotlighting sustainable and circular products, who should pay for pollution, and nature restoration targets. The conference ends with a high-level debate on ensuring policy turns into action under the European Green Deal and a celebration of the EU Ecolabel’s 30th birthday. Conference participants can also try out Pollinator Park virtual reality experience to imagine a world without pollinators.

To mobilise greater involvement and contributions from all sectors, throughout the week almost 300 events are taking place across Europe by partner organisations.

Background

Organised by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Environment, EU Green Week is Europe’s biggest annual event on environmental policy. Europeans can debate European environmental policy and actions with policymakers, leading environmentalists and stakeholders from Europe and beyond.

More Information

Source: EU Commission