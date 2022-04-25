26. April 2022
March 2022 Crude Steel Production – worldsteel Press Release

196
Photo: Pixabay

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 161.0 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2022, a 5.8% decrease compared to March 2021.

Crude steel production by region

Global crude steel production was 456.6 Mt in the first three months of 2022, down by 6.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Asia and Oceania produced 331.3 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 7.8% on the first quarter of 2021. The EU (27) produced 36.8 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2022, down by 3.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021. North America’s crude steel production in the first three months of 2022 was 28.1 Mt, a decrease of 0.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 24.0 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 8.5% on the first quarter of 2021.

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam
European Union (27)
Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 88.3 Mt in March 2022, down 6.4% on March 2021. India produced 10.9 Mt, up 4.4%. Japan produced 8.0 Mt, down 4.3%. The United States produced 7.0 Mt, down 1.7%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.6 Mt, down 1.8%. South Korea produced 5.7 Mt, down 6.1%. Germany produced 3.3 Mt, down 11.8%. Turkey produced 3.3 Mt, down 2.9%. Brazil is estimated to have produced 3.0 Mt, up 5.4%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.3 Mt, down 6.1%.

Source: worldsteel

