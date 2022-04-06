Premiere at the IFAT: Doppstadt to showcase new tools and attachments for the Methor multitool

The shredder processes a wide range of waste fractions efficiently and profitably – Simple roller replacement to ensure flexible adaptation to various shredding tasks – New optional tool: roller for C&D waste – Attachment options: twin drum, spiral shaft screen, star screen, wind sifter and magnet

Flexibility reinvented: Designed as a multitool, the Doppstadt Methor ensures high flexibility as regards the range of tasks and materials. Thanks to its modularity, the single-shaft shredder can easily be adapted to various requirements. At the IFAT in Munich from May 30 to June 3, Doppstadt will showcase new tools and attachments for the multitool.

“The Methor is our all-rounder for the processing of small, medium and frequently changing material flows“, explains Moritz Müller, product manager at Doppstadt Umwelttechnik GmbH (DUG). “Thanks to its high flexibility as regards the range of applications and materials, it meets the diverse needs of our customers efficiently and profitably.“ The shredder is used for example in the processing of commercial and industrial waste, biowaste, C&D waste, waste wood and bulky waste. It also handles mono-charges such as mattrasses reliably.

New tools and attachments

To offer users a maximum of flexibility, the Methor was designed as a modular system. Customers can combine various components to create an overall solution that best meets their requirements. Therefore, the single-shaft shredder can be equipped with different teeth of the sizes S, M and L. Several variants of the counterblades are also available. “In the market, all the components have proven to be most reliable. In combination with the well-thought-out shredding concept, our robust shredder performs all of its tasks reliably even in the most adverse conditions“, Müller explains. Moreover, Doppstadt will showcase a newly developed roller for C&D waste processing at the IFAT.

Thanks to the attachments for the Methor, which are available now, the customers can operate even more flexibly. From now on, the shredder can be combined either with a double drum, a spiral shaft screen, a star screen, a wind sifter or a magnet, to create an efficient processing solution. All the attachments are replaceable within a few minutes. Doppstadt offers a variety of optional equipment for the Methor. For example, the shredder is available on hook-lift or crawler chassis. Users can also choose between a diesel or electric drive.

High efficiency and profitability

For the operators, the robust shredder also offers many benefits. The shredding system can be changed within 45 minutes, so that new material flows can be processed. The efficient direct drive enables a precisely adjustable performance and undisturbed operation. “We have enhanced our Methor during the past few months in many respects. We are very happy to finally showcase our multitool to a large trade show audience again in May“, Müller underlines.

The Doppstadt Group will participate in the IFAT 2022 from May 30 to June 03, 2022 on the outdoor grounds of the Munich fair at booth 709/1.

Source: Doppstadt