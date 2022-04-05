UNTHA attends IFAT 2022 – Full range of solutions and digital tools

The IFAT 2022 will take place in Munich from 30 May until 3 June 2022, once again providing a platform where UNTHA can present all its innovations and developments after the international trade fair hiatus caused by the pandemic. The Austrian premium manufacturer for shredding technology will present its extensive portfolio of machines, conduct demo runs, and showcase its future-orientated service packages.

The IFAT is the world’s leading trade fair for environmental technology and will take place at Messe München from 30 May until 3 June 2022, following a four-year hiatus. For UNTHA shredding technology, it is one of the most important events in the international trade fair calendar. “For us, the IFAT is the most important stage for solutions tackling the challenges of the future. This is where the leading decision-makers in the industry get to meet face to face. There simply is no other platform that provides as many answers to questions relating to environmental technology. With our shredding technology solutions, we are making an important contribution. Our goal is to provide customers and interested parties with ground-breaking technology, digital tools, and a comprehensive range of services to help them manage their shredding requirements effectively. The IFAT is the setting to do just that”, says Peter Streinik, Head of Global Sales and Business Development Waste and Recycling at UNTHA, underlining the importance of this leading trade fair.

What UNTHA will be showing at the IFAT 2022

UNTHA can be found in hall B6, stand 127/226, and will be presenting the new ZR class, the tried-and-tested XR class, the RS four-shaft technology, the intelligent condition monitoring system “Untha Genius”, and the full range of services of the UNTHA Service Competence Center. During the VDMA Field Days, the mobile version of the XR shredder will also be shown. Live demonstrations will take place at a field site, showing shredding solutions for different materials.

The new ZR

With the ZR class, UNTHA has developed the most cost-effective 2-shaft shredder with the lowest lifecycle costing (LCC) in its class. The high-performance pre-shredder with the energy-efficient “Untha Eco Power Drive” is ideal for high throughputs as well as high-volume waste and recyclables that are difficult to shred. The new shredding solution comes with two cutting systems and is available as a stationary or mobile version.

The XR class at the VDMA Field Days

For several years now, the enormously productive XR class has been synonymous with maximised performance and a high level of flexibility and reliability when it comes to shredding different materials. The 1-shaft shredder is available in a stationary and a mobile version and with a wide range of cutting systems and perfectly adapts itself to any challenge, also thanks to the UNTHA commitment to continuous development and improvement. Visitors to the IFTA may witness the outstanding performance of the XR class as part of the live demos that will take place during the VDMA Field Days.

Pioneers of 4-shaft technology

UNTHA is considered the pioneer of 4-shaft cutting systems. More than 50 years ago, its founder Anton Unterwurzacher developed the world’s first 4-shaft cutting system with a perforated screen, for which he was granted the global patent in 1983. The company continued to improve and develop the system to keep up with market requirements. With their robust design and high level of productivity, 4-shaft shredders are used for materials that are difficult to shred. At the IFAT, an RS40 and an RS30 shredder for document and data destruction will be shown.

UNTHA GENIUS



With “Untha Genius”, UNTHA is giving its customers an innovative tool for monitoring the condition of their shredders on an ongoing basis. Using reliable sensor technology, this intelligent monitoring system processes all data in real time, alerts users of deviations and sends decision support directly to your smartphone, tablet or PC.

Service Competence Center

Customer relations do not end with the sale of a shredder. A reliable after-sales service is the key to a successful business relationship. This is also why UNTHA extended its Service Competence Center last year, moving it to a new site and expanding its capacities. A team of 30 takes care of service requests, spare parts deliveries, engineer callouts and other services. As a manufacturer of premium products, UNTHA is keen to live up to its reputation and has created the perfect prerequisite with its new Service Competence Center.

Live demos

A special highlight for IFAT visitors are the live demo runs that will take place at an UNTHA customer site in the greater Munich area. A shuttle service will take interested visitors from the trade fair to the premises of the external partner, where several machine types will be shown in action, shredding a range of challenging materials. Please note that registration is required for the field visits – please find the link here. Further press releases and all information on UNTHA’s presence at IFAT can be found continuously updated at: https://www.untha.com/en/fairs/ifat2022

Source: UNTHA shredding technology