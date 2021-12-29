31. Dezember 2021
CIMPA: Towards a Circular Economy in which Plastic Films Never Go to Waste

CIMPA – A Circular Multilayer Plastic Approach for value retention of end-of-life multilayer films – is a EU funded, H2020 project, that will develop a recycling value chain for post-industrial and post-consumer multilayer films (from food and agricultural applications).

Through this three-year-long project, 13 partners from five countries, covering the whole value chain of the sorting, separation, recycling and manufacturing of multilayers materials, will work together to find innovative solutions that will turn this waste stream into a fully circular model.

