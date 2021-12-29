Solutions from PROLOGA: Automate and Optimize Business Processes

Many companies still face issues with a too heterogeneous system landscape, needlessly duplicated data and manual processes to overcome these disconnected “silos”. But to have transparency and availability of data at the point where it is needed a deep integration and digitalization of processes is vital. Aiming as well for automatization of processes there is no way around a consistent and integrated data base.

This integration is exactly what the SAP industry solutions by PROLOGA for waste and recycling as well as utilities are providing. Data from all different areas of the company seamlessly connected to enable full transparency as well as the automatization of processes.

This session will provide you with an overview about the PROLOGA solutions for waste and recycling as well as utilities industry and how these can help municipal, commercial and industrial customer to automate their processes.

PROLOGA: https://www.prologa.de/

The webinar has been recorded as part of the virtual expo eREC: https://erec.info/