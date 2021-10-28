Revision of the ELV Directive – Challenges & Opportunities for the ELV value chain

Recyclers’ Talks #6 – Join us on 15th November at 14:00 CET.

The revision of the End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Directive is a long-awaited revision and the excellent opportunity to adapt this piece of legislation to the overarching objectives of The European Green Deal and the New Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP). In alignment with the CEAP, the revision of the ELV Directive shows a high level of ambition on mainly three pillars: Eco-design and connecting the dots with end-of-life treatment, including tackling loopholes to deal with vehicles in unknown whereabouts, and recycled content for certain materials, particularly for plastics.

Join Recyclers’ Talks #6 to discuss what is needed to tailor the ELV Directive to achieve a greater circularity in the automotive sector and a more sustainable value chain; and find out how different players can contribute to this goal.

Keynote Interventions (14h00 to 14h20)

Paul Mayhew, General Manager, MBA Polymers, President of EuRIC EPRB

Christian Wimmer, Senior Expert, DG Environment, Waste management & Secondary Materials, European Commission

Panel Discussion and Q&A from the audience (14h20 to 15h50)

Amélie Sophie Salau, Environmental Policy Director, ACEA

Emmanuel Katrakis, Secretary General, EuRIC

Fanny Rateau, Programme Manager, ECOS

Sandra Tostar, Technical Specialist in Polymer Materials, Volvo

Joost Schollaert, General Director, Galloo Plastics / Olivier FRANCOIS, Director for Development of the Galloo Group, Vice President of EuRIC (TBC)

Concluding remarks (15h50 to 16h00): Emmanuel Katrakis, Secretary General of EuRIC

Register here

Source: EuRIC