IARC 2022: Call for Papers open until 15th March 2022

Automotive recycling industry to feel global impact of accelerating market growth and greener waste regulations.

The Call for Papers for the International Automotive Recycling Congress IARC 2022 is open until 15th March 2022. The IARC 2022 is taking place in Basel, Switzerland from July 5- 7, 2022. The conference will focus on the impact on the industry of accelerating market growth and greener waste regulations, which are gathering speed and putting more pressure on many sectors of the auto recycling industry on an international scale.

The industry will be gathering once again to discuss the key topics they face, in particular for 2022: the perspective of the ELV Directive being merged with the Type Approval Directive; the impact on eco design; the consequences for manufacturers and recyclers and extended producer responsibility schemes.

From Automotive Manufacturing to Greener Materials Recycling

The recycling industry will feel the consequences of the shift being operated in auto manufacturers priorities. More recycled content requires a higher quality of recycled materials for all automotive applications. IARC will cover steel & metals, lithium batteries, plastic & compounds, power trains, cables, electric components, carbon, tyres and glass, as well as the reuse, repair, remanufacturing and repurposing of automotive parts and all related issues.

