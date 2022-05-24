Calling the international automotive recycling community!

Latest news from Basel: first ever plant tour to the Thommen Group recycling plant; new workshop on safety in handling high-voltage automotive batteries; exhibition hall almost full.

Top automotive recycling industry executives and experts will meet in Basel from July 5-7 to address the burning issues the automotive recycling industry is facing now, such as type approval, ELV Regulation, decarbonisation of steel, use of recycled plastics.

The exclusive plant tour will take place to the Thommen recycling plant in Kaiseraugst, Switzerland, located 20 kilometre away from Basel. The Thommen Group, founded in 1936, has 25 locations in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Italy and China and has developed into one of the leading recycling companies in Switzerland. A limited number of delegates will get the first ever opportunity to visit their ferrous and non-ferrous materials scrap yard, shredder plant and shear plant.

Delegates can also attend the new informative, practical and actionable workshop on solutions and tips for more safety in handling high-voltage automotive batteries. Handling high voltage lithium automotive batteries sometimes presents unknown risks and challenges. The workshop will give delegates the knowhow to handle a battery in any situation and how to handle it safely. They will learn about the regulations and good governance for storage and transport; how to develop further precautions and measures for more safety and preparation for the worst case. For safe handling, from the manufacturing of the battery to its disposal.

The IARC 2022 exhibition hall is almost fully booked with international materials suppliers and equipment manufacturers to the automotive industry. Sign up now for the 21st International Automotive Recycling Congress. Virtual package also available. More information about the program on the IARC website.

Source: ICM AG