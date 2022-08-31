1. September 2022

How can the UK handle radioactive waste amid new nuclear drive?

7th World Nuclear Industry Congress 2022 (WNIC), November 28-29, London

Mrs. Karen Wheeler (CBE CEO Radioactive Waste Management /Nuclear Decommission Authority) confirmed to speak at the WNIC. Radioactive Waste Management (RWM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) in the United Kingdom, provides radioactive waste management solutions and, on behalf of the UK government, is the organization responsible for the delivery of a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) – a deep underground, highly-engineered facility, to house the UK’s higher activity radioactive waste. As the UK plans to increase investment in nuclear power, questions are also being posed about what we do with the radioactive waste that follows.

