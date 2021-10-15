Plastics Recycling Show Europe Announces Conference Programme

Speakers from EU, Philips, Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal, Unilever and many more

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) conference programme has been published ahead of the event’s return to the RAI Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 4-5 November 2021. The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth throughout the free-to-attend two-day event, providing a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain and drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe