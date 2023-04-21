Plastics Recycling Show Europe Releases Full Conference Programme

Over 60 speakers in two theatres.

The organisers of Plastics Recycling Show Europe, taking place at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 10-11 May 2023, have published the event’s full conference programme featuring over 60 speakers. Taking place in two theatres for the first time this year, the free-to-attend event will provide a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, major brands and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Political & Legislative Developments

​Vivianne Heijnen, Minister for the Environment in the Government of the Netherlands is the keynote speaker for the opening session entitled Plastics Recycling in Europe – paving the way towards circularity. Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe will chair and present this session looking at the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling. Joining them on the rostrum to look at the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling will be Wolfgang Trunk, Economic Analyst – Legislation, DG Environment at the European Commission and Lena Stig, Scientific Officer at the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency.

Design for Recycling

​Design for recycling remains as important as ever in improving the circularity of plastics. Speakers confirmed for the session looking at Design Matters: Recyclability is the first step toward circularity include Johannes Daae, Head of Development at Gront Punkt; Scott Trenor, Technical Director at the Association of Post Consumer Plastics Recyclers (APR) and Fabrizio Di Gregorio, Technical Director at Plastics Recyclers Europe.

Materials Focus Sessions

​The popular materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling. Representatives of major brands participating in these sessions include those from Alpla, Electrolux, Ford Otosan, Berry and Valdelia.

Chemical Recycling Sessions

​Sven Saura, Vice President, Solid Waste Recycling at Veolia will present a future market outlook for chemical recycling, along with Jesper van Berkel, PET Technology & Business Manager at Indorama and Lia Voermans, Director Innovation Strategy at Brightland Chemelot Campus. In addition, a panel discussion on latest technological developments in chemical recycling will be organised with representatives from Ghent University, NextChem and Mura Technology.

Global Market Factors

​Samuele Furfari, Professor of Geopolitics and Energy Policy at ESCP London joins the session looking at The push and pull factors impacting the market: working towards a carbon-neutral Europe, alongside Paulina Brzezicka, Advisor Innovation & Digital Finance Advisory at European Investment Bank, Gian de Belder, Technical Director – R&D Packaging Sustainability at Procter & Gamble and his colleague Adam Selby, Purchases Director – Global Resins & Sustainability. Tom Hesselink, Partner Strategy – Deal & Growth at KPMG will present From waste to commodity.

Speakers examining the key issues of Traceability. Transparency. Trust of Recycled Plastic include Adrian Sen, Packaging Sustainability and Innovation Manager at Colgate, Lena Lundberg, Public Affairs and Regulatory Director at Trioworld and Mireia Boada, Project Manager at Plastics Recyclers Europe.

PRSE event sponsors will also present on a wide range of innovations in plastics recycling technology and the wider circular economy including:

Recycling market standardization myth or reality? by Edouard Garreau, cofounder of Platinum sponsor Poly to Poly.

How to close the recycling gap together? Latest circular plastics technologies and solutions by Dr. Jens Hamprecht, Director Global Plastics Steering Committee at BASF SE and Adrian Vogel, Business Development Manager at trinamiX GmbH

Advanced Recycling: Providing a Sustainable Solution by Oliver Borek, Chief Commercial Officer at MURA Technology

Enable full circularity for plastics through innovation and partnerships by Reinier de Graaf, Director Feedstock Strategy Europe at Eastman

Finger on the PULSE – Chemical Recycling at Neste by Outi Teräs Head of Technology Commercialization for Chemical Recycling at Neste

Innovations for a new era of recycling by Manfred Hackl, CEO EREMA Group GmbH

Increasing efficiency in flake-sorting applications by Alberto Piovesan, Segment Manager Plastics at TOMRA Recycling

Filtration in rPET spinning – How BBE’s inline filter cleaning system brings efficiency and ecology into rPET finefiltrationby Matthias Schmitz Head of Engineering Recycling Technology at BB Engineering GmbH

Innovative Block Copolymer Solutions to Enhance Sustainability and Circular Economy by Freddy Vervoot, Senior Scientist at Kraton Polymers

Waste Plastics Advanced Recycling Solutions – Pathway to True Circularity by Stephane Fedou, Director Plastic Circular Economy at Axens

Additives enabling the circular economy – a case study in PET and polyolefins by Jeroen Frederix, Market Development Manager – Circular Economy at SI Group

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals and all those engaged in the sustainable use of plastics. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. A new chemical recycling feature area will guide visitors through the history of and latest innovations in chemical recycling in a timeline with video displays.

For full details of the conference programme and to register to attend visit the PRSE website: https://www.prseventeurope.com/

To view YouTube highlights from PRSE 2022 watch: https://youtu.be/ZebrvNzed4M

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe