Plastics Recycling Show Europe – first Virtual Edition

December 9th to December 11th – register for free

The fourth consecutive Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) goes virtual for the first time, from December 9th to December 11th. The free-to-attend event will feature a 3-day conference, a unique online networking opportunity, a virtual exhibition, as well as the announcement of the 2020 Plastics Recycling Awards winners.

The Covid-19 pandemic has re-shaped many aspects of every-day lives and the plastic recycling industry itself. As companies adjust their activities to the new realities, PRSE strives to deliver the latest updates on the recycling market and showcase the latest technologies via the virtual exhibition.

The PRSE will gather under one virtual roof major industry players such as machine manufacturers, brand owners, waste management companies, legislators, and academics, in addition to the recyclers. Visitors will be enlightened on a number of topics of interest such as developments, trends, technology, innovation in the reuse and recycling of plastics, as well as the importance of plastics recyclability and recycled content.

The conference will open with the keynote speech of the Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius. Distinguished speakers include Maja Desgrees du Lou, Policy Officer for Packaging and Packaging Waste at the European Commission, Dorothea Wiplinger, Sustainability Manager – Strategy & Group Development at Borealis, Andreas Malmberg, Chief Executive Officer at Trioplast, Karlheinz Hausmann, R&D Fellow at Dow, Hans Axel Kristensen, CEO at Plastix, Roberta Bernasconi, Senior Manager Sustainability at Whirlpool Corporation. On the second day, the Ceremony announcing the 2020 winners of Plastics Recycling Awards Europe will take place. The 49 finalists‘ entries, among 7 categories can be found on the website.

Register for Free and be part of the PRSE Virtual edition

For more information about the show visit the website

Source: Plastics Recyclers Europe