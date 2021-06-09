Boosting tyre recycling essential to the European Green Deal

Recyclers’ Talks #4, Webinar, 16th June 2021

Going the extra-mile on the road of climate neutral and circular economy is a must to achieve the targets set by the European Green Deal and tyre recycling has a key role in this regard. Tyres are complex-products made from the very best quality raw materials: rubber, steel and textile fibres. Recyclers have invested heavily to recover more materials from end-of-life tyres (ELT) while creating non-outsourceable jobs and contributing to environmental sustainability. Yet, in the European Union, the margin for improvement remains significant to boost tyre recycling.

Join Recyclers’ Talks #4 to discuss what is needed to achieve more circularity in tyres and a more sustainable value chain; and find out how different players in the tyre value chain can contribute to this goal.

Keynote Interventions (14h30 – 15h00)

Poul Steen Rasmussen, President of EuRIC MTR, Group CEO of Genan – Opening Words

Enrique Garcia John, Policy Officer, European Commission

Member European Parliament (TBC)

Panel Discussion and Q&A from the audience (15h00 – 16h40)

Alex van Gelderen, Advisor ELT management and Fazilet Cinaralp, Secretary General of the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers Association (Etrma)

Lars Raahauge, External Consultant, Environment & Business Development, Genan

Alastair Cox, Technical Director, EMEA Synthetic Turf Council (ESTC)

Sonia Megert Marshall, COO, Tyre Recycling Solutions (TRS)

EEB (TBC)

Concluding remarks (16h40 – 16h45)

Emmanuel Katrakis, Secretary General of EuRIC

Register for free

Source: EuRIC