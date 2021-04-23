Press Release worldsteel: March 2021 Crude Steel Production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 169.2 million tonnes (Mt) in March 2021, a 15.2 per cent increase compared to March 2020.

Global crude steel production was 486.9 Mt in the first three months of 2021, up by 10.0% compared to the same period in 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Asia and Oceania produced 356.9 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.2% over the first quarter of 2020. The EU (27) produced 37.8 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2021, up by 3.1% compared to the same quarter of 2020. North America’s crude steel production in the first three months of 2021 was 28.1 Mt, a decrease of 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2020. The CIS produced 26.2 Mt of crude steel in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.1% over the first quarter of 2020.

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 94.0 Mt in March 2021, up 19.1% on March 2020. India produced 10.0 Mt, up 23.9%. Japan produced 8.3 Mt, up 4.6%. The United States produced 7.1 Mt, up 1.0%. Russia is estimated to have produced 6.6 Mt, up 9.4%. South Korea produced 6.1 Mt, up 4.7%. Germany is estimated to have produced 3.6 Mt, up 10.4%. Turkey produced 3.4 Mt, up 9.2%. Brazil produced 2.8 Mt, up 4.1%. Iran is estimated to have produced 2.6 Mt, up 10.7%.

Source: worldsteel