FEAD celebrates the one-year anniversary of the European Green Deal

Almost one year ago, on 11 December 2019, FEAD, the European Waste Management Association, welcomed the European Green Deal (EGD) as Europe’s new growth strategy.

Since then, an intense number of consultations were led by the European Commission throughout this first year to help the EU legislator prepare the regulatory work to implement the EU Green Deal.

On Friday, December 11, 2020, on the one-year anniversary of the Green Deal, FEAD published its report on their contribution to the success of the European Green Deal so far: “Ever since, our association has been answering the call for active public participation and has proven to be a key ally in the European Green Deal. We consider the EGD as the best tool to attain both economic recovery and climate targets. These targets are on the right way to address climate emergency, risks linked to resource scarcity, and the threat to biodiversity.”

For the past year, FEAD has actively participated in almost all initiatives, consultations, surveys, and legislative procedures that the European institutions have introduced under the umbrella of the European Green Deal. Waste management issues can be found everywhere in this crucial transition towards a circular economy.

But FEAD has done much more than being a responder to the EU institutions’ call. It has acted on its own to deliver the best results for the European Green Deal and for our industry. The association has held several events and participated in a great number of conferences and meetings around Europe and globally to support the EGD and positions.

Peter Kurth, the President of FEAD highlights: “The report contains almost the entirety of our positions and messages that were issued for the numerous public consultations. It reflects our vision, piece by piece, on how the private waste management sector can bring a decisive contribution to the circular economy and the fight against climate change. The report also serves as a memoir for us and our members, putting together all our key views in a transparent and concise way. But the report is not only a record of our work, it is a milestone for the first year of the EU Green Deal, where FEAD gives support to strengthened ambitions and highlights priorities.”

FEAD is committed to the objectives of the European Green Deal and will continue working towards building a sustainable and resilient environment by both enhancing the circular economy in Europe and reducing GHG emissions.

Source: FEAD