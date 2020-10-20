Metso Outotec launches next-generation HRCe high pressure grinding technology

Metso Outotec is launching the next evolution of the high pressure grinding roll, the HRCe HPGR. The industry standard was set when the HRC HPGR was launched back in 2014 pioneering the use of flanges and non-skewing design.

Now, the proven grinding performance that brings energy efficiency, lower circulating loads and increased throughput is strengthened with an additional evolution in design.

The new HRCe comes with a decreased installation Capex compared to the HRC. Changes in design allow for maximum productivity with proven technology that leads to superior grinding efficiency. “We are very excited about the new HRCe which combines proven technology and customer-focused evolutions. Metso Outotec is the only OEM that has been able to design and develop reliable flanged HPGR technology that has demonstrated superior performance for many years in the mining industry. We will continue utilizing our proven technology but have evolved the design to maximize value for our customers and superior grinding efficiency,” says Christoph Hoetzel, Head of Grinding business line at Metso Outotec.

Key benefits of Metso Outotec HRCe:

Improved energy efficiency by up to 15%

Lower circulating load by up to 24%

Increase throughput by up to 19%

Elimination of edge effect from combination of proven flange design and anti-skew assembly

Elimination of downtime caused by skewing events

On October 29, 2020, Metso Outotec will host two free webinars where the HRCe HPGR will be presented in more detail.

Source: Metso Outotec