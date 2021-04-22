Camera solution for smelting furnaces to increase safety and availability

Metso Outotec is launching a robust Furnace Camera to reduce or even eliminate the need to power off or cut the feed to inspect the furnace.

Operators can safely monitor conditions inside the furnace in real time and react immediately to situations that would otherwise not necessarily be detected. The furnace camera is a fully integrated solution that is fast and easy to install into new or existing furnaces.

“The Metso Outotec Furnace Camera is part of our extensive range of smart digital tools designed to support customers by helping them to increase safety, improve efficiency and availability, and reduce costs in their pyrometallurgical processes,” says Tapani Keronen, Product Manager, Digital Solutions, Metso Outotec.

An intelligent user-friendly system

Real-time monitoring of the furnace enables operators to identify potential issues, like water leaks, and to take action to prevent damage. The video feed provides visibility to the condition of internal furnace components, such as electrodes and material feeding. The camera can measure accurate temperature values from user-specified locations and help the user to find hot spots. Additionally, the operator can identify refractory wear from camera images. Image clarity is not affected by fumes or dust.

The automatic retraction function protects the camera in case of a break in utilities supply. Video, snapshots, and historical trend data can be viewed on the control-room display or used for later analysis. Metso Outotec supports customers with the commissioning process and provides training for operators and plant management to ensure maximum benefit from the solution. Technical support is also available via an optional remote connection service. The Furnace Camera is part of Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive offering.

Key benefits of the Metso Outotec Furnace Camera

Improved operational safety and reduced need for personnel to work in harsh environments

Improved furnace availability due to continuous monitoring without production disturbances

Faster response to abnormal situations, such as water leaks, electrode breaks, or hot spots

Pre-tested solution with bolt-on design, enabling quick and easy installation

Significantly lower operating costs compared to standard camera solutions due to effective cooling system

Source: Metso Outotec