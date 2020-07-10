International Automobile Recycling Congress, September 2 – 4 2020, Geneva

Register before 15th July for IARC, the leading international congress for automotive recycling to take advantage of the early bird rate!

IARC, the international platform for discussing the latest developments and challenges in automobile recycling, is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Geneva this year. Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn how the market has changed since the last meeting and to network again with more than 250 decision-makers in the ELV recycling chain such as car manufacturers, metal and plastic scrap traders, recyclers, shredder operators, policy makers and many more.

Come to hear

An update on new automotive technologies and their impact on recycling

Discussions on the benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers

Presentations on reuse & recycling of electrical and electronic components of ELVs

How to recycle new materials used in future cars including the safe recycling of automotive lithium-ion batteries and many other key issues

Presentations given by leading industry experts

Come to experience

Two corporate tours to Thévenaz-Leduc SA in Ecublens-Lausanne and MTB Recycling in Trept, France

A top-class trade exhibition accompanying the conference

Key automotive partners Toyota AG and TESLA displaying cars

Plenty of networking opportunities. There is a networking dinner held on the first evening of the conference, an ICM trademark, where business meets good food and a great atmosphere!

All the information you need about the IARC 2020 including the program and registration is available on the ICM website.

