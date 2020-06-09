Ecomondo 2020: The Green Deal lands on the Italian Exhibition Group Platform

Environmental sustainability: a strengthened systematic response from the European Commission also with the Recovery Fund for the continent’s economic rebirth. Appointment at the 24th edition of the “Green Technology Expo”, at Rimini expo centre from 3rd to 6th November 2020: for enterprises, experts and public and private decision makers, ready to redesign the future of the country and the Mediterranean together.

The course has been charted in Brussels with the Green Deal and Italy is ready to play a decisive role. The continent’s economic rebirth is based on Green Economy in all its forms: a crucial act which makes Europe the world’s first political subject to indicate the target of zeroing CO2 emission from now until 2050 to which a “green restart” from the effects of Covid-19 has been added. Research, innovation, new technology, green economy public policies and private investments: Italy reveals its intelligence with a business ecosystem that intends playing a crucial role in the country’s economic and social rebirth, and wants to show it at the 24th edition of Ecomondo, the Green Technology Expo organized by IEG – Italian Exhibition Group, which will be held from 3rd to 6th November at Rimini expo centre under the banner of #safebusiness planned by IEG for all its exhibitions.

Four expo macro sectors of the circular and green economy: Waste and Resources; Water (with the integrated water cycle), Bioeconomy; Remediation and Hydrogeological Risk. With the scientific supervision of Professor Fabio Fava and the international Scientific Committee, Ecomondo 2020 will be the platform on which the European Green Deal will land in Italy.

A meeting point for science, decision makers, the association world and enterprises in a virtuous interaction of far-sighted technological responses just waiting to be implemented. The European Commission, OECD and other leading international organizations, along with Conai, ITA (Italian Trade Agency), ARERA, Italian Biogas Consortium, Italian Consortium of Composters, Water Alliance, National Research Council, ENEA, ISPRA, Superior Health Institute, Fise Unicircular, Fise Assoambiente, the Foundation for Sustainable Development, Utilitalia, Italy’s Ministry for the Environment and Ministry of Economic Development, Confagricoltura, Federalimentare, Federchimica, Assobioplastiche, Legambiente and national technological clusters will be the essential partners of the value chain of the expo’s conferences. In fact, the exhibition and public meeting areas of the expo venues have been re-planned in the context of the #safebusiness project by IEG to ensure that every phase of the expo runs safely for exhibitors, guests and staff.

In this process of replanning areas and habits at expos, Ecomondo has in the meantime implemented its communication channels with the digital appointments of Connect Talk and Share begun in May. From European to national policies, utilities and sustainable technologies: managers, civil society and politics networking to ensure the Ecomondo community updates and value on Green issues.

Source: Italian Exhibition Group (IEG)