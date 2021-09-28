2021 Edition of Ecomondo and Key Energy leveraged by the NRRP

Ecomondo and Key Energy 2021 are setting a course for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The two shows, organized by Italian Exhibition Group and respectively dedicated to circular economy and renewable energies, will be taking place at Rimini Expo Centre, from 26th to 29th October 2021, on two fundamental axes: a complete deployment of Green Economy supply chains, with technological innovations in the sector and, on the conference front, maximum attention to the opportunities that the NRRP and the European Green Deal open up for companies and public administrations in Italy.

At the tenth edition of the „States General of the Green Economy“, an annual event promoted by the 68 business organisations united in the National Council for the Green Economy and carried out in collaboration with the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Foundation for Sustainable Development, an unpublished study will be presented focusing on digitalisation and ecological transition in Italy.

IEG is also launching the „Africa Green Growth“ project to promote trade relations between Italian companies and countries projected towards a sustainable development model on the African continent through green technologies, in collaboration with the RES4MED Foundation, the scientific board of Key Energy, IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency and with the support of ITA – Italian Trade Agency. With 220 foreign trade operators from the Mediterranean and sub-Saharan shores of Africa, the Balkans, Eastern Europe, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, Ecomondo and Key Energy will also benefit from a digital extension, open from 18th October to 5th November, in order to further encourage trade operators from more distant markets.

Ecomondo

Ecomondo and Key Energy will be back in physical form with one thousand exhibitors and an area occupancy rate of 90% compared to 2019 levels. Solutions and top products by Italian companies and, on the European side in particular, from Northern Europe, will be on display. The first new entry for 2021 will be found at the West entrance: an outdoor exhibition area leading to the covered area occupied almost entirely by waste collection and transport vehicles: the biennial SAL.VE exhibition groups together urban hygiene and separate waste collection vehicle chassis manufacturers and fitters under the same roof.

New ideas and innovations at Ecomondo include taking a journey into environment sanitisation, a particularly essential topic these days. There are also innovations for water efficiency systems and hydro-geological risk. At the heart of the event are the circular bio-economy and start-ups, which will also have an exhibition area inside the Expo Centre and, thanks to collaboration with ITA-Italian Trade Agency, together make up a part of the circular economy and renewables’ technological supply chain. Those new companies that present the most innovative solutions for mitigating climate change will receive the „Climate For Kick“ award in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Foundation. The 2021 edition will have a considerable international look thanks to the network of partnerships that unites the expertise of around 80 international business, civil society and research associations.

On the conference front, Ecomondo will enjoy considerable support from the European Commission which will be bringing its dual strategy on the theme of decarbonisation to the show: reducing climate-changing gases and strengthening biodiversity through the regeneration of soil, forests and seas, which together, help to assimilate more CO2, guarantee food production and protect against future pandemics. From „flagship events“ to case studies, the focus will be on the entire Euro-Mediterranean basin. Attention will also be paid to training: case studies and updates on European and national regulations will bring together public administration and business. All the conferences will be visible in streaming and on demand as of 2nd November.

Key Energy

Continuing towards the East wing leads to the connection area with Key Energy, the accompanying show whose main focus is solar energy, a technology that is undergoing the fastest development potential in Italy, followed by wind energy, especially with off-shore technologies, energy efficiency, sustainable cities and electric mobility. IEG has commissioned Milan Polytechnic’s Energy Strategy Group to carry out an unprecedented study to assess the impact of the NRRP on the renewable energy sectors: a message deserving of attention to companies that are asking for medium-long term certainty for investments and, above all, speed in system authorisations. This need is also shared by the building sector, which is represented at Key Energy in the area dedicated to energy efficiency. New at this edition is the large exhibition area dedicated to E-mobility and a study conducted by Motus-E and Vaielettrico with the Ferrara University that will provide an overall picture of the state of the art of electric and sustainable mobility in Italy. In a scenario of growth in the sector in Italy, which is aiming for 70% of energy being produced from renewables by 2030, a rate of eight times the power installed to date, and with the cost factor of technologies falling, Key Energy will also feature wind and hydrogen power and the expansion of the electric mobility market. The NRRP’s leverage is once more on energy communities, with approximately 2 billion of the resources allocated to municipalities with less than 5 thousand inhabitants.

States general of the Green Economy

The tenth edition of the States General of the Green Economy will be both a retrospective and an outlook towards the 2030 horizon. The Foundation for Sustainable Development will investigate the results obtained from something that, ten years ago, was primarily of a cultural nature rather than industrial policy, and is now European in scope thanks to the Green Deal. The agenda will also look at the costs of the yet-to-be ecological transition, the costs and benefits of this historic transformation for businesses, and a focus on regenerative bio-economy in the Italian agri-food sector.

At the show, business in total safety

Visiting Rimini Exhibition Centre will be extremely safe: all those attending the events are required to exhibit a Green Pass (certifying that they have either recovered from Covid-19, been vaccinated or swabbed within the last 48 hours), have their temperature checked and wear a face mask. Anyone not in possession of a Green Pass will need to present a negative swab result. Other measures implemented in compliance with IEG’s #Safebusiness protocol and GBAC STAR™ certification that allow visitors, exhibitors and operators to enjoy a peaceful stay at the exhibition include are: compulsory use of a face mask, temperature measurement at the entrance and hand sanitizer gel dispensers available in all exhibition areas.

https://en.ecomondo.com

https://en.keyenergy.it

Source: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.