Sesotec opens branch in Italy – Timely and efficient customer service

Sesotec GmbH, a manufacturer of equipment and systems for foreign object detection and material sorting and analysis, is expanding its presence in Europe. The German company, based in Schönberg, Lower Bavaria, has established a new subsidiary in Italy. With this latest international branch, Sesotec now has offices in seven countries.

Joachim Schulz, CEO at Sesotec, explains the decision to open a branch in Milan, Corso di Porta Vigentina 35, by citing the Italian market’s great potential in the food and plastics sectors: “In Italy, there are many manufacturers and processors of food and plastics who focus on innovative foreign object detection technologies in order to ensure the utmost product quality, optimal processes, and the highest economic efficiency. Our customers and partners will benefit significantly from our proximity onsite, as well as through timely and efficient support in the local language.”

Sesotec’s new Italian branch is led by: Paolo Mauri, Country Manager for Italy; Ulf Stöckelmann, Country Sales Manager Plast; and Paolo Regazzoni, Country Sales Manager Food. They look forward to assisting Italian customers in the food and plastics industries.

Source: Sesotec GmbH