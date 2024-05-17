Steinert Group acquires MSort product line

The Cologne-based sorting specialist Steinert is further strengthening its market position. The company has established the new subsidiary, Steinert MSort, and has acquired the innovative MSort sorting systems from Mogensen GmbH & Co. KG based in Wedel near Hamburg, which has been part of the Joest Group since January.

The MSort product brand has been present in the global market for more than 20 years. MSort sorting systems are primarily used in glass recycling, the processing of industrial minerals, and other applications. With this acquisition, the owners family Buchholz, are pleased with the establishment of a new subsidiary that can offer additional sorting solutions and will expand the portfolio to include translucency and double-sided detection using colour and near-infrared (NIR) starting July 1, 2024.

“The expansion of the Steinert Group’s portfolio to include sorting systems for flat and hollow glass and aggregates for sorting industrial minerals for mining are just a few examples that are a plus for us. The MSort brand from Mogensen is strong and complements our product range excellently. We look forward to working with the colleagues and thank our owners, the Buchholz family, who have made further growth possible,” said Peter Funke, CEO of Steinert. “Through our twenty-year business relationship with Steinert, we know MSort is in the best hands. We are handing over the product line to a top company with a strong global sales and service network,” said Dr. Hans Moormann and Dr. Marcus Wirtz, Managing Partners of the Joest Group.

Source: Steinert Group