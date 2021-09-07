BIR meets in person in Brussels on 25-26 October 2021

A heads-up to all our members and the whole international recycling industry that we will meet in person on 25 and 26 October in Brussels, in the Steigenberger Wiltcher’s Hotel, for the first time since our 2019 World Recycling Convention in Budapest.

The BIR Global Trading Forum, our two-day on-site networking event, will feature extensive trading opportunities for all our commodities, a special edition of The Challenge as well as a splendid Welcome Reception with plenty of entertainment, food and drinks.

The ensuing BIR Global eForum will provide webinars from all the BIR Divisions and Committees with up-to-date market information, legislative updates, topical discussions led by renowned industry experts and forecasts for the coming months.

As the programme takes shape, you will receive regular updates on speakers and topics, so stay tuned!

Covid prevention measures:

In order to ensure the wellbeing of all participants, attendees will be required to carry proof of their Covid-19 status to be allowed into the event (list of applicable conditions will be provided later). We will be closely monitoring the situation and will adapt the protocol if needed.

Registrations will open 10 September 2021.

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)