United Arab Emirates temporarily suspends scrap exports

According to recent press reports, the UAE has suspended exports of ferrous scrap and paper as from tomorrow, 15 May 2020, for a period of four months.

This temporary measure is aimed at strengthening the UAE domestic demand in current times of economic uncertainty.The ferrous grades in question seem to be all major scrap grades, with the HS codes 720410, 720421, 720429, 720430, 720441, 720449 and 720450. As for paper, the grades in question are 470710, 470720, 470730 and 470790.

Stay abreast with the BIR Covid Info Centre

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)