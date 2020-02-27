China will support companies importing U.S. aluminium and copper scrap

On 17th February 2020, the Office of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council issued the “Announcement on Tariff Commission of the State Council Carrying Out the U.S. Tariff Commodities Market Procurement Exemption Work” (Tax Commission Announcement 2020 No. 2).

Copper scrap and aluminum scrap are listed at Nos. 392 and 393 in the list of 696 goods from the United States that will be granted exemptions on imposed retaliatory duties. From 2 March 2020, importers can apply for a 25 percent extra tariff exemption. The exemptions granted will be valid for one year.

On 21st February 2020 the Office of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced its Second Exemption List of Tariffs on U.S. products. (Chinese text here, use your web-browser to translate into your preferred language)

Source: Bureau of International Recycling (BIR)