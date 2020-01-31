The Global Recycling Foundation wants you to nominate your #RecyclingHeroes

Ten winners will receive a $1000 prize on Global Recycling Day 2020.

On Monday 3 February 2020, the Global Recycling Foundation will launch its global #RecyclingHeroes competition, celebrating the unsung #RecyclingHeroes from across the world ahead of Global Recycling Day 2020 (18 March). #RecyclingHeroes can be anyone – people, groups, or organisations – who are championing innovative recycling practices and habits around the world and promoting the power of the Seventh Resource.

If you know a recycling hero, or if you are a recycling hero yourself, the Global Recycling Foundation wants you to submit a nomination. For details of the competition, as well as full terms and conditions, please see the submission page. The competition is accepting nominations until 8 March 2020.

Our winning heroes will come from the following regions: North America, Central & South America, Europe, Africa and Australasia. Each of these ten winners will receive a $1,000 prize to contribute to their recycling initiative, and winners will be publicised by the Global Recycling Foundation during 2020, promoting their good work to audiences across the world. In addition, the top 100 #RecyclingHeroes across the world will be recognised by the Global Recycling Foundation.

Ranjit Baxi, Founding President of the Global Recycling Foundation, will announce the winners of the competition on Global Recycling Day itself, 18 March 2020. He commented: “The last decade has been the hottest on record, and we are now facing a climate emergency of unparalleled proportions. If we don’t work together to make significant and rapid changes, we are going to see continued rising global temperatures, melting of ice caps, continents on fire and rapid deforestation.

Whether we are the humblest individual or the greatest leader, the responsible use of the materials around us, and the championing of recycled goods from the plastics in our home to the metals in our buildings, is a global concern. By shining a light on unsung Recycling Heroes all over the world, the Global Recycling Foundation aims to show just how much impact individuals, communities and businesses can have. We hope that this will also inspire a new generation to become Recycling Heroes, as it is these heroes that will collectively help us meet the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

To help inspire individuals to nominate their own #RecylingHeroes and the everyday people looking to do their part to combat the climate emergency, the Global Recycling Foundation has created its own #RecyclingHeroes Hall of Fame, compiled through consultation with industry experts. The Hall of Fame recognises the World Leaders, Activists, Rising Young Stars Towns and Cities and businesses that have inspired the Foundation, and represent those seeking to make real change. The Hall of Fame can be found here.

Source: Global Recycling Foundation/Bureau of International Recycling