19 February 2020, 10:00 to 17:00 hrs, Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, Prinzregentenstraße 28, 80538 Munich, Germany.

The EU Commission has recently approved 3.2 billion euros public support for a pan-European research and innovation project in all segments of the battery value chain. This EU initiative brings new funding opportunities for European researchers specialized in battery technologies. The purpose of the International Workshop “Green materials for Batteries in Horizon 2020”, organized by the Bavarian Research Alliance and Innovation Centre Denmark, is to bring together researchers from academia and industry from different regions and countries in Europe to develop joint proposals within Horizon 2020 Industrial Leadership calls with a special focus on battery technologies. This event specifically targets researchers who have a concrete project idea for the open topics and who are searching for international project partners.

During the workshop, participiants will have the opportunity:

to meet with other researchers from academia and industry working on batteries;

to hold a short presentation (pitch talk of max. 5 minutes) on your institution, your research areas, the partners you are seeking and especially your project idea and the topic(s) you would like to address;

to network with other participants, match on specific topics and initiate joint projects on the following topics related to batteries: o LC-BAT-8-2020: Next-generation batteries for stationary energy storage; o LC-BAT-9-2020: Hybridisation of battery systems for stationary energy storage; o LC-BAT-10-2020: Next generation and realisation of battery packs for BEV and PHEV; o LC-BAT-11-2020: Reducing the cost of large batteries for waterborne transport.

The deadline for submission of proposals under the above-mentioned topics is 21 April 2020.

The workshop is supported by the Enterprise Europe Network, Europe’s largest advisory network for SMEs. Please click here for further information on the workshop. The preliminary agenda can be found here. The event will be held in English. If you would like to give a short presentation (pitch talk) at the event, please note the conditions and the practical information on the organizers website.

Register now for the International Workshop “Green materials for Batteries in Horizon 2020” using this link! The event is free of charge, but registration is compulsory. Deadline for registration is 3 February 2020. Please note that there are only a limited number of places available for this event. An early registration is recommended. If you would like to become a partner in an international research and innovation project in the field of batteries, we look forward to welcoming you in Munich on 19 February 2020!

Source: Bayerische Forschungsallianz (Bavarian Research Alliance) GmbH