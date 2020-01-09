FEAD starts the New Year 2020 with a new leading team

Peter Kurth, President of German member BDE, becomes FEAD’s new President, while Valérie Plainemaison, who was – until now – the European representative of French member FNADE, is appointed General Secretary of the association.

“I’m proud and honored to become the new President of FEAD”, said Peter Kurth, while acknowledging FEAD and the companies that it represents have a determining role to play in the success of the EU Green Deal. With more than 320 000 employees across Europe, and over five billion euros invested each year, private waste management companies are key in making the circular economy happen on the ground. Much more needs to be done to fight climate change and in achieving a circular economy. Additional annual investments of 260 to 300 billion euros are required for decarbonising the whole EU economy, as estimated by Ursula von der Leyen’s EU Green Deal.

Peter Kurth: “This is an extremely ambitious challenge. Yet I am convinced that FEAD will be a solid, long-term partner for discussion with the EU legislator in this matter, bringing forward facts and figures that clearly illustrate market needs, and that explains how our industry treats and transforms waste into resource in an environmentally sound way. Building on the dialogue with the EU institutions undertaken by my predecessor, Jean-Marc Boursier, who will remain as Vice-President of FEAD, along with Cesare Spreafico, I will tirelessly continue in his footsteps and advocate FEAD’s vision for a successful EU Green Deal.

This is based on three robust pillars: a strong demand to boost recycling markets; using fair competition as the cornerstone for dynamic, efficient, affordable waste management, and a full recognition of the avoided CO2 emissions by the entire waste management chain. Key tools should include mandatory recycled contents, green public procurement, adequate rules for exports within and outside the EU, eco-design, eco-labelling, and the acknowledgement of avoided CO2 emissions through the whole recycling and recovery chain.”

Source: FEAD