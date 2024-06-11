12. Juni 2024
Anzeige

EU Elections: Politicians must ensure people benefit from the Green Deal

440
Foto: Greg Montani / Pixabay

Statement by Friends of the Earth Europe:

According to the preliminary European Parliament Elections results, the political middle ground in favour of the European Green Deal has held ground. Jagoda Munic, director of Friends of the Earth Europe, reacted:

“These election results are a reminder that the people are yet to see the real-life benefits of the European Green Deal: warm homes, better public transport, fairly produced food. While people across Europe are strongly concerned with immediate issues, notably the cost of living, millions of Europeans are still demanding urgent action on the climate and biodiversity crises.

EU leaders must put social justice at the heart of their climate and environmental agenda, and reject the influence of corporate lobbyists pushing for an anti-green industrial deal. Social justice cannot be an afterthought, but must be a red thread in our efforts to address the environmental crises.”

Read here Friends of the Earth Europe’s European Election demands to the incoming EU institutions.

Source: Friends of the Earth Europe

Vorheriger Artikel
Kupfer weiter im Aufwärtstrend – Preis erreicht Allzeithoch
Nächster Artikel
Von Altreifen zu neuen Autoteilen – Den Kreislauf für die Automobilindustrie schließen

KÖNNTE SIE AUCH INTERESSIEREN

Schlagzeilen

Anzeige

Fachmagazin EU-Recycling

Translation

RecyclingPortal
RecyclingPortal - Das Portal für Abfall, Entsorgung, Recycling, Kreislaufwirtschaft und Märkte ist ein unabhängiges Forum für Fachinformationen aus Europa. Das Themenspektrum umfasst alle Facetten eines Abfallmanagements, das die nachhaltige Kreislaufwirtschaft zum Ziel hat. Dabei schließt sich der Kreis von der (Abfall-) Entsorgung über das Recycling bis hin zur Kreislaufwirtschaft und den dazugehörenden Märkten für (Sekundär-) Rohstoffe im Rahmen einer ressourcen-schonenden Stoffstromwirtschaft.

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,863FansGefällt mir
1,662FollowerFolgen
15,658FollowerFolgen
559AbonnentenAbonnieren
© MSV Mediaservice & Verlag GmbH