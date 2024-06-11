EU Elections: Politicians must ensure people benefit from the Green Deal

Statement by Friends of the Earth Europe:

According to the preliminary European Parliament Elections results, the political middle ground in favour of the European Green Deal has held ground. Jagoda Munic, director of Friends of the Earth Europe, reacted:

“These election results are a reminder that the people are yet to see the real-life benefits of the European Green Deal: warm homes, better public transport, fairly produced food. While people across Europe are strongly concerned with immediate issues, notably the cost of living, millions of Europeans are still demanding urgent action on the climate and biodiversity crises.

EU leaders must put social justice at the heart of their climate and environmental agenda, and reject the influence of corporate lobbyists pushing for an anti-green industrial deal. Social justice cannot be an afterthought, but must be a red thread in our efforts to address the environmental crises.”

Source: Friends of the Earth Europe